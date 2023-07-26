Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ENGLEHART - The Englehart and Area Historical Museum will officially open its doors July 29.
The official re-opening of the museum at 67 6th Avenue will take place in conjunction with the Englehart Homecoming event being organized to bring former residents back to the community to get together once again and reminisce. Along with a dinner, people will be gathering at the Englehart Curling Club at 82 7th Avenue in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is hoped participants will also visit the museum where they will find many items and displays connected to the area's past.
An art exhibition is also being organized for the gallery space to coincide with the Homecoming event.
Tom Milton, who has been studying computer sciences at Guelph University, along with some history-related courses, has accepted the position of museum curator for the season.
Milton, who worked previously at the museum as an assistant to the curator, was born and raised in the area and has family roots back to the Woollings family who were among the first settlers in the Englehart area, he related.
Milton will be managing the displays and plans to bring out some artifacts which have been laying in storage.
The building itself has a history in the community.
"It used to be a school," he said.
At one time two schools sat side by side, but the second school is now a multi-residential building.
In the 1980s, artifacts that had been saved in people’s homes were transferred to the present museum, Milton explained.
The museum has three levels of displays.
"Downstairs we have all our industrial history," he outlined.
"The main floor is the gift shop and exhibition room and art gallery. Upstairs has the Home Sweet Home display."
Artifacts reflecting recreation, personal uses, and town life will all be found there.
The museum had been closed throughout the pandemic and a decision was made by the town to reopen for the summer and into the fall with the hope that the community and visitors will come out to enjoy the artifacts and have a glimpse into the area's past.