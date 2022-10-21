NORTH PERTH – Perth County council received the ‘PC Connect Service Enhancements’ report on Oct. 6 and approved the recommendation to implement Route B service changes.
The PC Connect service launched in November 2020, and has since provided transportation to residents, allowing them to connect across communities in Perth County.
The service has completed nearly 10,000 rides to date and continues to grow in its public awareness daily.
PC Connect ridership has seen a 106 per cent increase since May 2022, however Route B, which covers the south of Perth County, includes stops in places such as Stratford, Sebringville, St. Marys, Mitchell and Kirkton, has had consistently low ridership.
The report recommended implementing an expedited route. The report states that it will eliminate under-utilized stop locations and provide an increase in frequency to high-density ridership areas. The new route offers two new trip options, reduces the existing trips by 35 minutes and starts an hour later. It will cause minimal disruption to popular trip times on this route.
Further, it was suggested that Route B service be eliminated on Saturdays.
“The recommended changes will improve service efficiency, better utilize funding, increase ridership, and validate the demand for increased frequency and public transportation as a whole,” the report stated.
Further, the Community Transportation Steering Committee is working closely with the company Voyago to explore long-term solutions for the PC Connect pilot project as their agreement with the company is set to expire in March 2023.
The new PC Connect Route B schedule launches on Oct. 24.