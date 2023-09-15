Thunder Bay, Ont. — While many Northwestern Ontario companies were stretched to a breaking point during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason Thompson’s Superior Strategies companies were making a pivotal turn, setting him on the path to entrepreneurial success. Today, Thompson operates three businesses and is the board chairperson for the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, the co-founder of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, and a member of the board of directors at Shkoday, an educational and culture program for Indigenous children. Thompson says he started a business in 2010 that provided health, safety and employment training for individuals that kept him “very active” in the business world. “Hearing the calls for more Indigenous businesses, I wanted to get into safety and industrial supplies that linked into what we’re doing on the safety training side,” he said. “So we started a company called Superior Strategy Supply and Service and honestly, it was floundering. It was pre-COVID and we were about a couple of months off of closing the doors because we just weren’t having any success. And then COVID hit. Things changed around for us and our customers began to grow.” He says they stocked masks and hand sanitizer wipes, which put them at a unique advantage to supply other companies across Ontario and Canada. “We were in the process of negotiating the purchase of the Office Supplier business and rebranding our Warrior office . . . because we also launched our Warrior brand of workwear during that time,” he said. “It started out with just coveralls. Now we carry everything from hand sanitizer, wipes and masks to work boots and other Warrior work apparel. We built the brand on the mantra that the warrior in the Indigenous culture is a helper and protector, which meshes well with everything we’re doing around safety, training and our (newest endeavour) engineering.” Thompson says around 2021, he started his third initiative, Warrior Engineering, which provides technical and engineering training to Indigenous workers. Meanwhile, Thompson has been involved as a member of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce for six years, and over the last year has served as the board chairperson. He says his goal within the chamber is to continue supporting the Thunder Bay business community. “We want to really help support those businesses get the support and the proper advocacy they need and I’m very proud of what the chamber has been doing for building a really inclusive culture within the chamber itself,” he said. “There’s so much going on and I think there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity out there for a lot more Indigenous businesses participating within the economy, and I think that’s a positive thing. We’re still dealing with the effects of colonization and residential schools, but I think at the end of the day, we do have to move forward and we have to be a part of the solution as Indigenous people.” Thompson says many businesses, including Indigenous organizations and businesses, have access to capital, which allows success to happen through the acquisition and purchase of businesses.
Room for many more Indigenous-run businesses, says entrepreneur
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
