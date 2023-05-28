What are your plans for Saturday, June 10th? For 225 individuals, the annual Entertainment Night at the Alvena Community Centre will be providing them with supper and musical entertainment by hometown favourite, violinist Shelby Scherbanuik, and Saskatoon-based Ukrainian Connection 2nd Edition. The Ukrainian Connection is comprised of Walter Kyliuk on fiddle and banjo, Norman Woytowich on accordion, Darlene Hupaelo on rhythm guitar and vocals, Ken Pokoway on bass guitar and vocals, and Doug Martin on drums. Those who listen to the Saturday Night Dance Party on CJWW Radio will have heard the promotion of the Alvena event when selections performed by the Ukrainian Connection were played during the Dance Party throughout May.
There will be no ticket sales at the door, and with only 225 advance tickets being sold and with it being advertised to CJWW’s wider listening market and on their site, tickets for the event may be gobbled up quickly. At only $35 each the price is very reasonable for all that is included. In addition to a great meal and amazing musical entertainment, there will also be a cash bar, raffle items and a 50/50 draw. Since the meal is being catered, ticket sales will end Saturday, June 3rd. Tickets can be purchased at the Alvena Co-op and Alvena Insurance until Saturday, so don’t procrastinate or you may find yourself sitting at home on June 10th.
In 1977, the Alvena Community Centre first opened its doors as a gathering place for the people of Alvena and the surrounding communities. Forty-five years later the centre is still there but the number of volunteer members involved in trying to keep the Community Centre a viable part of the community has dwindled to just seven. Over the years the Community Centre has hosted weddings, funerals, family reunions, and various community events for those who still live in the village and beyond, but as the population of the village and the surrounding Rural Municipality of Fish Creek has dwindled, the challenge to keep the Centre open and available for those type of gatherings becomes harder. The Entertainment Night is the major fundraiser for the centre which struggled greatly through the pandemic when gatherings were either prohibited or greatly restricted attendance-wise. The Centre revived their monthly bingo last fall, but attendance numbers still haven’t recovered to the pre-pandemic levels as people seem to have gotten very comfortable staying at home.
In years past, residents of small towns may have had several options available in which to hold social events, but as schools and churches have closed in towns and villages across the province, facilities such as the Community Centre are the last space still available to hold local events. Heat, power, and insurance are expenses that need to be maintained regardless of whether events are held or not, just to keep the building in good condition. Without insurance, the building cannot be used. Without power, the furnace cannot run, and without the furnace running it would not be very long before the interior of the building would begin to show signs of disuse.
Like so many other things in our small communities, the viability and survivability of facilities depend for the most part, on the willingness of local people to support the efforts to sustain them.