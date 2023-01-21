A Milton resident has bagged the $1 million prize in the Lotto Max draw that took place on October 14 last year.
He also won $2 on another of his selections, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002!
David, 50, said he’s a regular lottery player and this was a routine purchase.
“I discovered my win when I was checking my tickets using the OLG App,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was shocked!”
David shared his big news with his wife and mother-in-law. “They were so surprised as well,” he said.
“This is life changing. I’m going to pay off the mortgage, complete some renovations and go on a nice trip,” David concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lawrence Avenue in North York.