The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has hired a General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services.
Chatham-Kent Chief Administrative Officer Michael Duben announced the municipality had finalized an employment contract with Edward Soldo to serve as Chatham-Kent’s General Manager of Infrastructure and Engineering Services.
Soldo is a professional engineer who comes to Chatham-Kent from the City of Hamilton, where he held the position of chief roadway official, the release said. He will begin his new role in Chatham-Kent in mid-January.
“With prior leadership and management positions with the City of London, the City of St. Thomas, the County of Haldimand, and the Region of Halton, Edward brings considerable experience in transportation, operations, asset management, construction, drainage and other public works disciplines,” said Duben.
Soldo graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree, Western University with a diploma in Public Administration and York University with a Master’s Certificate in Municipal Leadership.
He is also an avid cyclist, volunteers with several professional technical organizations, and is currently the District Director for Canada with the Institute of Transportation Engineers.
Soldo is replacing Thomas Kelly, who was let go from the municipality in March.
“Many thanks and much appreciation is extended to both Chris Thibert and Ryan Brown, who have done a remarkable job alternating the role of acting General Manager for the last nine months,” Duben said.