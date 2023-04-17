Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has authorized the mayor and clerk to execute on behalf of the township, a lease with Versailles Construction & Design Inc. for the rental of five contractor boat slips and five parking spaces in Gananoque for a five-year period.
This will come in the amount of $9,408 in 2023 with five per cent increase each of the remaining years.
The contractor dock is located at 9 King Street East in Gananoque. In 2015, an agreement was made between the then owners of the dock and the township for the lease of five boat slips and three parking spaces for a rate of $7,000. The agreement was for a one-year term with an option to extend upon mutual agreement. In 2021, the rate was increased to $7,500. The property that the contractor docks are located on was sold to Versailles Construction and Design Inc.
As the dock agreement was set to expire in May of 2022, staff reached out to the new property owner regarding an additional renewal as well as repairs that were required. It was at this time that the new owner indicated they were not favourable to a further extension and wished to renegotiate the lease. After negotiation between staff and owner a rate of $8,960 for five slips and five parking spaces was agreed upon. Council approved the renewal terms.
In 2023, staff again reached out to Versailles Construction and Design Inc. and proposed a longer-term agreement. The owners requested a five-year agreement with annual increases of five per cent starting in 2023, with the resultant annual fee in 2023 being $9,408.00.
While the proposed five per cent increase is significant, council heard the cost per slip is still reasonable when compared to slip rental rate at area marinas. This location also provides the only municipal docking access for contractors to islands located west of the Ivy Lea Wharf. Additionally, staff noted these slips are well used by contractors for transportation of materials to islands within the township boundary outside of Gananoque.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)