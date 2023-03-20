From whacky puppet-driven theatre shows to cooking classes, pickleball competitions and celebrations for Iranian New Year, this week is brimming with options for those looking to do something a little outside of the box.
For everything worth making time for between March. 20 - 26, see below.
Nowruz
While the official date of the Persian New Year, or Nowruz, lands upon the spring equinoz, usually March 20 or 21, the festivities are typically spread across a 13 day period - and there's much going on in way of celebration here on the North Shore. For a full look at all the happenings consult our full guide here.
Across March, various locations.
Carrie: The Musical
Count yourself a horror fan? Based on Stephen King's celebrated 1974 novel and the acclaimed movie that followed, the latest production from those at Capilano University sees Carrie reinvented once more.
March 23 - April 1, BlueShore Theatre at Capilano University. More information can be found on the university's website.
Start With Art
With a focus on encouraging young people to appreciate, collect and curate their own art collection, Start With Art caters its exhibition to littler ones. The art garnered is hung at a "kids-eye-view" and prices are lower for those under 16. An engaging and educational way to round off spring break.
March 25 - May 13, Seymour Art Gallery. More information can be found via the gallery's website.
Observances
Photographer Cosmo Campbell and glass artist Jessica Fairweather join forces for this exhibition that pays ode to local landmarks, inviting guests to question how we interact with the places around us and what that might say about the human condition.
Until April, Kay Meek Centre. For more information visit the centre’s website.
Plant-Based Cooking Class
Vegetarian curious? Or just hoping to better those kitchen skills? This cooking class is open to all no matter what the driving force. Guests will learn various techniques as they work through an entirely plant-based cooking class comprising goats cheese gnocchi with fresh pesto and tomatoes, double crumbed haloumi cheese with crispy fennel slaw, orange syrup butternut and chickpea tajine with crispy mash and coconut Ice Cream with oat crumble for dessert.
March 23, The Quay Market. Visit The Shipuards District for times, tickets and more information.
Skate Plaza
The skate plaza at The Shipyards is nearing its end, so for those who haven't yet made use of the local ice rink now certainly marks the time. Until the end of March skaters of all ages can take to the ice, with the plaza open daily from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent a pair, while helmets and skating aids are free.
Until March 28, Skate Plaza. For more information visit the City of Vancouver website.
Wayne Weng
Solo pianist Wayne Weng is known to be an avid improviser, one who enjoys drawing connections between both classical and non-classical music. A delightful hodgepodge of sorts, his shows thematically incorporate music from the American Songbook to the Beatles to Radiohead, meaning that this isn't your average classical concert.
March 21, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more information and tickets visit the centre’s site.
Picklemania
Calling all pickleball fans (and if we know anything, it’s that our readers are big pickleball fans): A one day pickleball tournament is coming to the Parkgate Community Centre this Saturday. Over 100 pickleballers can take part in the fun, social event, where the best men's, women's and mixed teams will be crowned.
March 25, Parkgate Community Centre. More details can be found here.
Ubu on the Table
The second tabletop puppet show to grace the stage of The Presentation House Theatre is a hilarious adaptation of Jarry’s bizarre Macbeth parody King Ubu. The whacky show sees two armies of French baguettes face off as tomato bombs explode, an egg beater hovers over fleeing troops and molasses-blood splatters on fork-soldiers as they charge Père Ubu.
March 25, Presentation House Theatre. For details and tickets visit The Presentation House Theatre website.
Leaving and Waving
For 27 years since 1991, Deanna Dikeman took photographs outside her family home in Sioux City, Iowa, as she waved goodbye to her parents. Now those photographs are on display at The Polygon, and through their progression we see seasons change and people age. At once poignant and bittersweet, the exhibition marks the passage of time and mortality with affection.
Until April 23, The Polygon. More information on the exhibit can be found on the gallery's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
