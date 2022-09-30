Western University is launching a new Indigenous learning program to recognize student efforts to advance truth and reconciliation.
Coinciding with National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the university announced undergraduate and graduate students can receive an Indigenous learning honour on their official transcript upon graduation.
"It's really an initiative that endeavours to get students involved with this work, both on the curriculum level and then also on an extra-curriculum level," said Christy Bressette, vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous initiatives.
"It's an opportunity for students to receive formal recognition for engaging in the work of reconciliation and engaging with Indigenous peoples, and also engaging in various learning opportunities during their time at Western."
In earning the Memegwaanh Indigenous learning honour, students will learn to recognize and build respect for diverse Indigenous cultures and histories, engage in Indigenous initiatives and develop land-based understandings of Indigenous knowledge, Western officials said in a statement.
Undergraduate students in any faculty at Western or its three affiliate colleges, along with law, business and graduate students, are eligible to enroll in the program. To do so, students must complete a specific number of activities, including courses, workshops and community-engaged projects.
"We have a resource that helps individuals understand what is a land acknowledgement, for example, and how to make that personal to the person who is providing that land acknowledgement," said Bressette.
She said the new program is also a way to "incentivize students" to engage with Indigenous content and help them better understand Canada's colonial history.
"But more importantly," Bressette said, it's about "having individuals who go out into society knowing what they can do about it, how they can respond and how we can ultimately pull that knowledge together to help further society."
The Memegwaanh Indigenous learning honour was created in response to a recommendation from the university's Indigenous curriculum and learning report and is based on the work of Camille Di Iulio, who completed her doctorate in education at Western. Memegwaanh is the Anishinaabemowin word for butterfly.
Central to the existence of butterflies is transformation, Bressette said. "It transforms from one stage to another. We wanted to embrace that metaphor, that natural process, to describe what we would like to see happen at Western through this initiative of transformation."
Traditionally, Indigenous knowledge and perspectives haven't been included in educational institutions, said Bressette, a Western alumnus. "You didn't often have Indigenous perspectives or Indigenous opinions, or Indigenous histories in any given discipline. But now we're working to change that," she said.