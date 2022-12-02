BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody has a busy week ahead, starting with a full agenda at the meeting of municipal council, and continuing Thursday with the inaugural meeting of Bruce County council.
There’s exciting news expected at the Brockton meeting – two planning items that pave the way for development in Cargill.
One proposes severing three residential lots with frontage on Queen Street in Cargill.
The other proposes a zoning change that “would allow a possible future owner of the property more flexibility to establish a new use for the property that will serve the commercial needs of Cargill.” The piece of land is at the corner of Queen Street and Cargill Road.
Peabody has strongly advocated for a certain amount of development in Brockton’s hamlets in order to maintain the population of those communities.
“This is what I’ve wanted to see,” said the mayor.
It’s been a busy time for Brockton’s largest community, Walkerton. The Hometown Christmas Market on Nov. 18 was a great success, despite – or perhaps because of – the icy wind. Peabody commented that while it was hard on the vendors in tents, it drove people into the stores.
“They were packed all evening,” he said, commenting that Brockton has lucked out on the weather for three Christmas markets in a row.
Saturday night’s Santa Claus parade was another resounding success, with crowds lining the parade route.
This past weekend also featured another high school provincial sports championship – OFSAA girls’ ‘A’ basketball.
“These OFSAA events provide great positive exposure for the region,” Peabody said.
He noted that this is the third OFSAA event played in Walkerton – two hosted by WDCS and one by Sacred Heart.
“Congratulations to all the teachers and educational assistants who do the coaching – all volunteers,” he said.
Bruce County council holds its inaugural meeting on Thursday, and it will see a number of changes. There will be four new mayors sitting at the council table, and there will be a new county warden.
Peabody has been actively seeking the position for a number of reasons.
One is the file on housing.
“We (the county) have a great housing director,” he said, commenting that despite the great need, the province hasn’t been doing much to help alleviate problems in housing. He said Bill 23 actually “diminishes some of the support for social housing.”
He further stated that “the province has such a mish-mash of programs” and continues to focus on one component – keep building higher-end housing, with the idea that it will eventually lead to some opening up of lower-cost townhouses, etc. as people move.
Peabody also commented that it’s time for the county to “move forward and put some of the problems we had behind us.”