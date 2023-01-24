This is the second of a three-part series profiling local athletes who have participated in previous Ontario Winter Games
Renfrew – Grant Lavallee and Norm Bujold are two Renfrew residents who were friends and wrestled while attending Renfrew Collegiate Institute (RCI) in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The two men were the only athletes from Renfrew County to compete in the inaugural Ontario Winter Games held in Etobicoke in 1970.
Mr. Lavallee entered those games with an incredible 45-0 record on the wrestling mat and suffered his only defeat that year when he came up short in the gold medal final and came home with a silver medal.
The Ontario Winter Games was a qualifier for the Canadian National Winter Games and going into the championship match he was unaware of the qualification process for medal winners. It was that revelation that would lead to one of the most valuable lessons he would learn on how to become a successful competitive wrestler.
“I learned a big lesson from that loss,” he said. “My opponent for the gold medal final was a university student. Because it was an open competition, it allowed older and more experienced wrestlers to participate against younger, inexperienced wrestlers. About two hours before the match the guy I had to wrestle against came up to me and said, ‘it doesn’t matter who wins or loses because I can’t go the Canadian Winter Games so it looks like you will be going’.
“I was so excited and said to myself, ‘I am going to the Canadian championships no matter what happens today’. So, we went head-to-head and he eventually beat me by one point. He came up to me afterwards and told me he was going to the Nationals. I was stunned. I knew he purposely caused me to be distracted so from that day on I learned about tactics and I never let myself get psyched out again.”
Mr. Lavallee finished that season with a record of 60-1. Ironically, he competed against the same wrestler a year later as member of the Lakehead University wrestling team and pinned him in the first round.
“Sometimes, in life you just have to be patient and wait for an opportunity to do things differently,” he joked.
Mr. Bujold, who was only 15 years old at the time, had a much different experience. During his second match he suffered not just a defeat, but an injury and was forced to withdraw from the Games.
“It is all part of the sport and you have to take some lumps and bruises,” Mr. Bujold said. “I was just excited to be there.
“I learned how to lose and how to win and I carried that with me until I retired from wrestling in 1976,” he added.
Both men give credit to their high school coach, Rick Klinowski, who drove them to Etobicoke and provided coaching and guidance while they attended RCI.
In 1972, Mr. Bujold captured the Canadian Junior Freestyle Wrestling Championship. In 1973, he captured the OFSAA wrestling championship and the Canadian Junior Heavyweight Championship.
Mr. Lavallee also captured OFSAA gold before moving on to wrestle at Lakehead University. In 1974, he finished 4th in the middleweight division at the Commonwealth Games in New Zealand. He also won three bronze and a gold at the Commonwealth Games.
As a coach, he guided the Canadian team to a gold medal performance at the World Championships in Stockholm in 1995.
Wrestling Continued Post-High School
Following his graduation from RCI, Mr. Lavallee travelled to Thunder Bay and became one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of Lakehead University while earning a Bachelor of Education. He remained in Thunder Bay as a teacher until he returned to Renfrew in 1980 and began a 30-year career as a resource worker with Family & Children’s Services of Renfrew County.
Following his high school graduation, Mr. Bujold moved to Ottawa in 1973 to attend Algonquin College and earned a diploma in Cartography. He was only 21 when he retired from competitive wrestling and won seven provincial championships and four national championships. He also returned to Renfrew and beginning in 1979, he was a mainstay in downtown Renfrew as the owner of Noron Insulation which later became Noron Satellite Systems. He sold the business a few years ago to concentrate on local residential developments.
Renfrew Youth Wrestling Established
For thousands of local youth who have been involved in amateur wrestling and have competed and reached the podium both nationally and internationally, they can point to a simple fundraiser sponsored by these two men as the impetus of the most successful youth amateur wrestling programs in Canadian history.
“It was 1991 and Grant told me two kids qualified for the Canadian Wrestling Championships but they both needed $1,500 to get out West,” Mr. Bujold said. “Grant knows all about the ins and outs of wrestling and I can raise money, so we had a fundraiser out at the old Buxton’s place and we raised $7,600. I told Grant that we had seed money to start a club. He loved the idea and so began the Renfrew Amateur Wrestling Club.”
Both men knew the kids from small-town Renfrew could compete with anyone across Canada if given the chance. They also realized it would require year-round fundraising, a solid base of volunteers and local businesses to become sponsors to be able to send the wrestlers to all parts of Canada to compete.
“That hard work and commitment paid off pretty darn fast,” Mr. Bujold said. “Starting in 1993, the club captured the Canada East Wrestling Championship for 21 consecutive years. I am not boasting, but these kids have racked up so many team and individual championships it is hard not to lose track. We compete with large centres such as Toronto and Vancouver and were able to return home with a Canadian national gold medal.”
“Up until 2015, our club produced 174 Ontario and national champions and I don’t think very many clubs in Canada can boast of that,” Mr. Lavallee said. “We have been very proud to carry the Renfrew flag when we go into tournaments and we are also very proud to give out Renfrew pins.”
Both men admit the COVID pandemic was devastating to the local club, now known as the Renfrew Vipers. It was not unusual in its heyday to have 70 or more youth enrolled annually. They could not give specific numbers now, but they are low.
However, they are hopeful the upcoming Winter Games can promote wrestling and get kids back out on the mat again.
“The wrestling is being held in Pembroke and Grant and I agreed this is a chance to promote the sport, and all the kids who came through our club,” Mr. Bujold said. “We put a call out to all our former club members who have won national championships to come back home and award the Gold Medals to whoever wins the finals. For a young person winning a medal and to be presented by a former champion is a giant pat on the back for all their hard work.”
Mr. Lavallee is a NCCP Competition Development Facilitator through Sport Canada and travels the country as a coach for wrestling coaches. He will be onsite during the Winter Games and islooking forward to seeing some of the 2,000 youth he coached over the years.
He is helping to organize the wrestling program and Bujold Custom Homes (owned and operated by Norm Bujold) is sponsoring the tournament.
The wrestling portion of the Ontario Winter Games is being held February 10-11 at Fellowes
High School in Pembroke.