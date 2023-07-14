LMT contacted the Ministry of Government Relations regarding proposed legislative/regulatory changes affecting organized hamlets and, consequently, rural municipalities.
At a June meeting of the RM of McKillop, Gary Dixon, former RM Councilor and current President of the Provincial Association of Resort Communities, said he had a copy of the final draft. He also made several comments during the open forum portion of the meeting. He said that the government is trying to give back financial control to organized hamlets, that “for years I’ve heard nothing but - organized hamlet reserves are too high, organized hamlets have too much money...by allowing this process to take place that alleviates that problem. It keeps the balances in check that the reserves don’t get any higher. They may go down a little bit, they may go up a little bit. But at least they are in check now.” He then said he agreed with the council’s comments that he would not deplete the reserves to zero. He added that the changes would give the O.H.boards autonomy and said that was the government's intent. “this is what the government is trying to do now is give control of their own finances back to the Hamlet board.” He said there was some more work to do. Dixon was asked if he sits on the review and said yes.
We contacted the Ministry of Government Relations to learn more about who was on this advisory group. We learned that consultations began in the summer of 2021 with focus groups, organized hamlet board members, RM councillors and Administrators. Then-Councilor Dixon participated as an RM Councillor.
In late 2022 into Spring of 2023, the proposed wording was distributed to the people who participated in the focus groups as well as SARM and PARCS so they could consult with their membership. As President of PARCS, Dixon spoke with Ministry officials and provided feedback on the draft.
The RM of McKillop has told us that the Ministry has asked that they not share the proposed changes but have to an extent.
We learned from the Ministry that drafts of proposed changes are often distributed to stakeholder associations during consultations, and the government has approval processes before a draft becomes final. The government will communicate these changes when the final changes have been approved and filed.
The Ministry of Government Relations is currently consulting with stakeholders on the proposed changes. These include agreements that are required between organized hamlet boards and the RM council.
If the changes are approved, they will be introduced in the fall 2023 legislative session.