The municipal clerk and CAO in Adelaide Metcalfe will soon be able to perform marriage and civil union ceremonies.
Council unanimously passed allowing clerk and manager of legislative services Michael Barnier or CAO Morgan Calvert to help locals get hitched at its April 3 meeting.
Barnier said staff have received multiple calls about licensing. He can now do it anywhere in Ontario.
The fee is $200.
Coun. Mike Brodie asked about offsite ceremonies and working on weekends, concerned about overtime.
Barnier said he did not mind making things work for marriage requests under the fee structure if it worked for him.
“I’ve done 20-plus weddings in my time. I would say half of them were offsite,” said Barnier.
It is expected to take until the end of April for provincial processing to allow providing the service.