The Dunmore Equestrian Centre is bringing Country Pet Visits to eight senior’s homes in Medicine Hat this spring.
Director Joyce Stuber explained the program had to be called something different and expanded to more homes to receive the grant for a second year.
Stuber has been setting up the egg/chick incubators in senior homes this week and will be visiting more homes next week. The first eggs should start hatching between April 26 and May 5.
Last year, Stuber was short of rooster power and the hatch rate was about 60 per cent. She has more roosters in her coop this year and is expecting an 80 per cent hatch rate. Some of her barnyard mix will be used to supply the eggs for the incubators.
Additionally, she has acquired some silkie/ frizzle eggs along with a local source for lavender Orpington eggs.
“My challenge this year is getting enough hatching eggs for eight incubators in a short amount of time,” stated Stuber.
The program doesn’t end with the eggs. In May, Stuber will bring back the butterfly program that was popular last year.
It will go to all eight homes and she’ll also be bringing in pets to visit with the seniors.
Like last year, Stuber is also hoping to organize a small parade for the senior homes during Stampede week.