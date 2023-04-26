Bev Thornton, executive director at AlbertaSouthwest, was given a royal honour earlier this month for her work in sustainable economic development.
Thornton received her Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in Lethbridge at an April 6 presentation by MLA Roger Reid (UCP – Livingstone-Macleod).
Her work at AlbertaSouthwest has gone a long way to promote the 15 regional municipalities within the economic development association, including the Town and MD of Pincher Creek and neighbouring Crowsnest Pass, according to town economic development officer Marie Everts.
In particular, Everts celebrated Thornton’s collaborative approach.
“Bev encourages us EDOs to get together in the same room to share our successes and what we’ve learned.”
Thornton was heavily involved in AlbertaSouthwest’s Peaks to Prairies electric vehicle charging initiative, as well as the Southern Alberta Alternative Energy Partnership, which fosters a host of renewable energy projects across the region.
“You don’t ever do these things by yourself,” Thornton said Monday, calling her medal “a nice reflection of the commitment of our 15 communities, who have accomplished some really important things for the region over the past 20 years.”
At the local level, Thornton’s work on behalf of AlbertaSouthwest’s regional business licence program has helped small businesses expand their operations, Everts said.
Thornton has been with AlbertaSouthwest since 2002.
“It was nice to be recognized among so many other deserving recipients,” she told Shootin’ the Breeze.