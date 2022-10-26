The Town of Drumheller is in the process of developing a Parks and Recreation Master Plan and is planning to get the community engaged in the process.
At the Monday, October 17 Committee of the Whole meeting, Recreation, Arts and Culture manager Darren Goldthorpe and RC Strategies (RCS) project manager Steve Siawuta provided council with an update on the plan’s progress.
“The Master Plan is to be a planning exercise and document that will provide direction for managing and developing parks and recreation facilities, programs and services, infrastructure, resources and investment over the next 10 to 20 years,” Mr. Goldthorpe tells the Mail.
RCS and the Town’s recreation department are currently in the early stages of the project. They are currently analyzing current and forecasted recreation needs in the community, and identifying any gaps in current service delivery.
“There will be many opportunities in November and December for stakeholders and the public to contribute and participate in the process,” Mr. Goldthorpe says.
Along with some meetings and interviews with stakeholders, the department also plans to hold various open houses, children’s activities, as well as a coded survey which will be directly mailed to residents to help gather information and suggestions from the community.
It is anticipated the finalized Recreation Master Plan will be completed in the spring of 2023 and will be brought back before council for consideration and approval.