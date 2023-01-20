Nipawin’s mayor said a new sidewalk along Highway 35, decommissioning the landfill and getting the first electric charge station on the east side of Prince Albert encompass the highlights of 2022.
Mayor Rennie Harper said the construction of the new sidewalk has made Nipawin residents' lives more accessible and safe while walking along a busy area that runs through the community.
Harper said the decommissioning of their landfill has also been a big undertaking for the Town of Nipawin. She credits town staff doing what was necessary to receive federal and provincial funding through the ICIP (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program) for the project.
Other funding received was a $50,000 federal grant, through the Eco-West Canada EV Charger Program, for a new electric vehicle charging station. Harper said that there is not one charge station east of Prince Albert within the northeastern part of Saskatchewan. The Town of Nipawin is looking forward to increasing accessibility and practicality when purchasing electric vehicles in the Northeast, the mayor said.
The community of Nipawin received the Communities in Bloom provincial award in 2022. Harper credited Nipawin staff and a committee who organized and did a lot of work ensuring Nipawin was showcased for the natural outdoor beauty it is known for.
Due to COVID, the Town of Nipawin implemented an interagency communication committee, which has continued. The committee helps with keeping the community and different sectors informed on current activities and happenings within the community. They have implemented many activities to keep Nipawin residents active. Pickle ball has gained popularity as well as ensuring the needs of Nipawin residents are being met.
The mayor said she looks forward to many projects in 2023. The Town of Nipawin updated their strategic roadmap to 2025 and plans for enhancing reconciliation training for town staff and council are planned. Areas of discussion regarding a new heliport at the hospital that would serve surrounding communities. Fundraising is underway for the project, which is estimated to cost around $650,000. This would be a key area for northern communities to have quick access to healthcare if emergencies arise.