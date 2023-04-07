BROCKTON – In his capacity as Bruce County Warden, Chris Peabody has been busy bringing greetings from the county at a variety of events including Saturday’s Save Our Hospital rally in Chesley and this week’s NWMO workshop, and presenting, with county CAO Derrick Thomson, an overview of the county organization and initiatives at Monday’s meeting of Kincardine council.
Regarding the latter, he commented that he was “impressed with the quality of the questions” from the council members. He noted many of the issues were the same that concern Brockton council – in particular, the high cost of using agency nurses.
Peabody said the rally in Chesley impressed on him the continuing need for Brockton council to deal with certain issues involving the hospital in Walkerton, and the South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s board of directors – namely, local representation on the board.
“We’re going to have to address that,” he said.
The issue of representation on the board of directors arose several times during the rally.
He said he welcomes the new SBGHC CEO, Nancy Shaw, and added that “Brockton looks forward to working with her on issues of recruitment and retention (of nurses).” Peabody commented that it’s apparent “a lot of thought” went into hiring her.
Peabody also commented on the presence of MPP Rick Byers (Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound) at the rally, and said he was impressed by that. Not so impressive was the absence of every member of the SBGHC board of directors.
After all those events, and in the wake of his visit to France on behalf of the county, Peabody said he wants to renew his focus on a matter that is of the utmost concern – housing. That means talking with non-profits and developers who are interested in affordable housing. “We have to focus on that,” he said. Brockton’s CAO Sonya Watson will be presenting a report on the housing situation.