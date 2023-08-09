Police say the death of a 56-year-old American woman Monday in the Wal-Mart parking lot is not suspicious.
The RCMP investigation that day included statements from the woman’s family who were travelling with her at the time according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by Cpl. James Grandy, district advisory NCO - media relations.
The original call came in around noon Monday and several police vehicles responded, blocking a laneway and surrounding a vehicle with Oregon State plates with police tape.
The investigation included engagement of the BC Coroners Service.
RCMP say no further information will be released.