Police say the death of a 56-year-old American woman Monday in the Wal-Mart parking lot is not suspicious.

The RCMP investigation that day included statements from the woman’s family who were travelling with her at the time according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by Cpl. James Grandy, district advisory NCO - media relations.

The original call came in around noon Monday and several police vehicles responded, blocking a laneway and surrounding a vehicle with Oregon State plates with police tape.

The investigation included engagement of the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP say no further information will be released.

