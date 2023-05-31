Congratulations to the DVSS Drumheller Valley Secondary School (DVSS).
The school held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Saturday, May 27 at the Badlands Amphitheatre. They were welcomed by guest speakers Golden Hills Board Trustee Justin Bolin, Superintendent Bevan Daverne, MLA Nate Horner and Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg. Abdu Bura was the Valedictorian.
Tavia Bertsch and Peyton Jede delivered the Address to Parents and Nick Pepin and Cam Sharpe delivered the Address to Teachers.
Along with receiving their diplomas, some graduating students also received recognition for their hard work over their school careers through awards, scholarships, and bursaries sponsored by local businesses and organizations, totalling more than $60,000 from the local community and representing nearly $100,000 in total including awards from universities.
The recipient of the Governor General Award will be announced during DVSS’ opening assembly on September 5, 2023.
Missing are Cami Jopp who received the Western Communities Foundation Exceptional Achievement Citation and Bursary Award sponsored by Western Financial Group to a student who intends to seek further training or education to become a productive citizen of Canada and has overcome adversity; Piper McCluskey who was the recipient of the Riverside Dental Scholarship sponsored by Riverside Dental Clinic and presented to a student pursuing a career in a dental health profession; and Colton Mulholland who was the recipient of the Most Improved Student Award sponsored by Westview Co-op and presented to a student who in attitude, grade, and sportsmanship showed the greatest improvement since beginning high school in Grade 10.