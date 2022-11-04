More than 100 local employers from a wide variety of industries will try to entice sorely needed workers during job fairs in Brantford, Delhi and Paris later this month.
The Grand Erie Aspire Job Fair will come to the Best Western in Brantford at 19 Holiday Dr. on Nov. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Job seekers can also meet prospective employers at the Delhi German Hall at 443 James St. on Nov. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The three-day fair concludes on Nov. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. inside the exhibition hall at the Paris Fairgrounds at 139 Silver St.
Admission is free.
The job fair is organized by youth employment network First Work and the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie, with help from other community partners.
Job seekers of all ages are welcome to attend, said Lisa Savoy, a Simcoe-based job developer with Fanshawe College Community Career and Employment Services.
That includes senior high school students looking to join the workforce and older workers who want a career change or need to put off retirement.
Organizers are focusing on the skilled trades, manufacturing, social services and other highly skilled occupations, but there will also be fast-food chains wanting to fill entry-level positions.
Savoy said the job fair is an opportunity for attendees to interview prospective employers and decide where they would best fit.
“It’s a really good chance for people to get in front of the people who make decisions in those companies and really understand what they do there,” she said.
With so many open positions across all industries, it’s an employee’s market, which allows job seekers to be more choosy.
“I think people are starting to take a look at what they want for themselves and their families and being very selective,” Savoy said.
Attendees can also learn about local support services for job seekers and available job training and courses.
Transportation to the venue is available in some cases.
For more details, visit workforceplanningboard.org/granderiejobfair or call 519-756-1116 ext. 220.