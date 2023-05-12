Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge’s regular council meeting on Tuesday unearthed a myriad of problems pertaining to the buildings at the newly-named Oliver Paipoonge Heritage Park.
Approximately $670,000 in repairs are needed for Goodfellow’s General Store, Village Square, Pioneer Home, Walter’s Auto & Cycle Shop and William’s Wood Working Carpenter Shop on the park property.
Oliver Paipoonge director of operations Chris Bowles said life safety retrofits for the General Store and Village Square as spelled out by Oliver Paipoonge chief building inspector Paul Manzon need to be done before he could sign off on opening the buildings again.
“It’s not so much the issue of a seven-inch rise and a seven-inch run and it’s not so much the railing shall be 32 inches, the complete front porch assembly of (the General Store) building is ready to fall down,” said Bowles. “We cannot simply go and make a slope of a ramp (properly) and put the railing up when we have an overhead, hanging, unsupported structure that can fall on somebody entering that thing.
“. . . . I can go build the stairs, I can go build a ramp, I can read a (Green building book) that says the railing shall be 36 inches high, but I can not attach that and put people up that ramp if it’s going to fall down above me.
“There’s life safety in regards to the exit and entry doors and the stairwells to get in and out to get out of the second storey of (the General Store) building. That’s not something I’m going to build off of a (Green building book) and bang some wood together. If we’re putting people on the second floor of the General Store, they can’t get out currently.”
A building inspection report from Manzon on May 2 outlined the structural problems with the buildings as well as roofing, interior finishes, exterior finishes, windows, doors and equipment issues with an estimated cost for repairs.
Bowles also had concerns with the electrical setup, egress and entrances to certain buildings.
“What’s not discussed here is electrical, what’s not discussed here is egress and entrance,” said Bowles. “I can’t go hack into a building wall to straighten a door frame out without an engineer telling me I got to have two (2X8) jack legs and by the way, the back wall is about ready to fall down, you better put some sod tubes underneath it. And that’s where we’re at.”
The issue of no emergency lighting on the second floor of the General Store, which has no windows, was brought up for discussion and Oliver Paipoonge fire Chief Sean Horan said the electrical has to be up to the current code if any electrical work is to be done.
“The world changes when it comes into a public building and it changes even more when you get into an assembly where people are gathering which is what we’re talking about here,” said Horan. “As soon as you touch anything with the electrical, it’s a major cause of fires and it has to be done under code.
“Unfortunately, when you open it up, it comes into the current code. I’m not versed on building code stuff, but I know that’s what ends up happening.
“If I walk into a building and there’s exposed wiring, I shut it down. I don’t have a choice because it’s a fire hazard.
“. . . . The whole intent of emergency lighting is to run off a battery when the power goes out, so they run off the power system and there’s emergency lighting in case the power goes out, batteries kick them on.”
After the discussion, council passed a motion to issue a request for proposal to have an engineering consultant do engineered designs for structural and life safety repair projects for the General Store and Village Square that will be provided subsequently in a request for proposal to have a contractor undertake the repair projects.
The municipality has $95,000 in their reserve fund allotted for the park.
The park had hoped to open their doors on May 20, but is now in jeopardy due to the life safety repairs needed and will be discussed at the Oliver Paipoonge Heritage Park board meeting on May 15.