Limerick Township council received an update on the new Bancroft library, the North Hastings Inspiration Place, at their meeting on Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre. Kim McMunn, the North Hastings Public Library CEO and head librarian, gave council this update via Zoom. She told them that over the next few years, the library would be undergoing a massive transformation with regard to its policies, staffing, resources and a new location set to open late in 2024.
Mayor Kim Carson introduced McMunn and invited her to proceed with her update on the NHIP at the Limerick Township council meeting on Feb. 22. McMunn thanked Carson and council, saying she was there for information only, to give an update on the current library and the new build, just a brief overview.
“So, we’re going to talk about present day services, the new library and community hub, transitions we’re going through and the planning process as it stands and definitely will be expressing appreciation to all those that have been involved to date,” she says.
Having just returned from the Ontario Library Association super conference, McMunn said it was a great event and there was a lot of learning done by all who attended. She said that most of the workshops had a customer service focus this year, both in digital and in-person realms, and she said it was nice they were able to accommodate both worlds.
“We have a bright year ahead. As most of you know, we’re sitting with new councils, a new library board, new volunteers. We’re seeing a lot more people in the library and a lot of people interested in our new venture,” she says.
According to McMunn, Bancroft and Faraday Township have high levels of usage of the physical materials available at the library, which isn’t too surprising.
“What I really wanted to draw your attention to today was Limerick. Although it is a smaller municipality, their usage is booming. It’s so nice to see. We can keep track with the new software we have, we can track where our usage is coming from. I was so excited to see Limerick is getting so much out of their usage,” she says.
McMunn says they are now seeing a 50/50 split with physical and digital materials at the library, with half of patrons coming into the library and the other half using their online materials. Furthermore, she said that the NHPL was leading the broader area north of Hwy 7 with very strong audio book and e-book usage.
McMunn also announced that the library was now offering e-magazines for its patrons.
“We have found our print circulation has really receded. We’re hardly moving any copies. Most of our users are doing those digitally, which is very interesting,” she says.
McMunn thanked Limerick for their generous donation to the new library build and said that the library was set back on its timeline by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So, we have decided to move ahead with our services in the building we’re at currently, as opposed to waiting for the new build to come along,” she says.
Starting out with a building design for the NHIP, McMunn says they had public meetings and got community input on what they wanted from the new build. After applying for funding, they got 75 per cent of it from the federal and provincial governments, with approximately $500,000 more to be raised. She said that overall, the building at the time they received the upper tier government funding was projected to cost $1.874 million.
As they move into the new building later this year, McMunn says they’ll be looking at changes in staffing. As they’ve waited two years already for the new build, they intend to change the children’s area at the current library to accommodate a Maker’s Space and need to have skilled staff to support this. A Maker’s Space will be a hands-on, exploration and learning centre, focusing on literacy, numeracy and digital skills.
McMunn says they’ll be undergoing a big staff transition in the next nine to 15 months as some senior staff retire. She says they really want to focus on staff retention with training, benefits and investment to ensure that new staff stay with the library for a long time.
With regard to their resource purchasing going forward, McMunn says they’ll be buying fewer print materials and expanding their digital purchases to accommodate the increased number of users that this medium has seen.
Finally, McMunn talked about programming, which they’d not done a lot of over the past couple of years due to COVID-19. They’ll be doing things online, like having YouTube and social media focused programming with some in-house programs, but not in large groups.
“We’ll be gravitating to a people oriented service versus just a work centred service and our staffing will reflect this. As we change things, we’re going to look at ensuring we have Indigenous inclusion, more than in the past. We’ll definitely have hybrid services, literacy resources. We saw a lot of competition these days to online learning. We need to make sure we’re supporting that market. We’ve had a big increase in people using digital resources to support their businesses, and we hope to retain supporting the economic growth of the area by offering these WIFI services. And again, the social shift to get people back working together and reducing social isolation,” she says.
McMunn finished by telling council that she looked forward to meeting them again soon in-person and invited them to contact her anytime if they had any questions or concerns. She also expressed gratitude, from her and the library board, for Limerick’s support over the past year and she said she looked forward to a great year ahead.
Carson thanked McMunn and said there were very exciting things going on.
“You’ve done a great job, that’s for sure. We’re really proud of everything that you’re doing to accomplish this,” she says.
McMunn told The Bancroft Times on Jan. 25 that she was making the same presentation to Bancroft, Limerick and Faraday councils, and she said that as all three councils have new members, they’re meeting with them to ensure the needs of the communities are being met.
“As for the new public library and community hub build, the North Hastings Inspiration Place Capital Campaign Committee now officially sits under the umbrella of the Library Board of Trustees as a new sub-committee. This will allow us more opportunity to support this incredible group of volunteers. NHIP received a lot of attention in 2022. The committee’s focus of raising awareness about the build was very well received both financially and through an increase in volunteerism. [The month of] May brings two new opportunities for engagement with our community. On May 5 to 7, a snooker tournament will be held at Dungannon Community centre. On May 17, North Hastings Public Library will be one of the three non-profit groups presenting at the next intake of 100 Women Who Care. Two great examples of how the extended area of North Hastings has rallied to support this initiative,” she says. “Did I mention very exciting times!?”