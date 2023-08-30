The Art Trees of Oro-Medonte continue to grow.
Germinating from an idea called the Craighurst Public Art Project in 2022, the Art Trees of Oro-Medonte now boasts 30 works, with four new trees added just last week. The new sculptures can be found at Hardwood Ski and Bike, Vetta Spa, Bayview Memorial Park, and Quayle’s Brewery.
“This initiative started as an application for My Main Street Funding, during COVID, to bring people out to public spaces and places and an additional way to promote Oro-Medonte,” said Jennifer Whitley, the township's economic development officer.
To be eligible for the funding, Whitley explained, the project had to be located on a ‘main street’ area. Craighurst was selected for the initial installation. With a $40,000 grant in hand, works were erected on the four corners at the intersection of County Road 93 and Horseshoe Valley Road — each one an artist’s interpretation of the four seasons in Oro-Medonte.
According to Whitley, the seven-foot painted sculptures were an instant hit.
“Due to the success of this project, we had inquiries from other businesses on how they could participate and were interested in participating in the future along with additional artists,” she said.
To satiate the demand, Oro-Medonte applied for additional funding to expand the project.
With new money and details of the funding program to be announced shortly, they were able to add the four new trees, designed by local artists.
Susan Rudoler, of Oro-Medonte, and Kelsey Nicholls, of Orillia, both tapped into the area’s abundance of outdoor recreation for their inspiration. Rudoler’s effort is located in Bayview Memorial Park while Nicholls’ work is installed at Hardwood Ski and Bike.
Enrique Bravo, of Barrie, and Mariangela Sherwood, of Orillia, opted to be inspired by the bounties of nature — Bravo through his depictions of Bass Lake and Sherwood by sunsets and harvests.
“Each artist was selected and tasked with providing a piece of art that represents Oro-Medonte,” said Whitley.
The artists were asked to find inspiration in the area’s landscapes, recreation, history, culture, and the four seasons.
To help folks discover the artworks that dot the Oro-Medonte landscape, organizers have created an interactive map that can be found by clicking here. All of the trees are listed along with a photo of the tree and a description of the artist who created it.
Organizers hope people will be so inspired by the volume and quality of works that they will actively seek them out — through Art Tree tours.
“It (the tour) encourages movement across the township,” said Whitley. “It’s an opportunity to promote how beautiful Oro-Medonte is through the eyes of artists.”