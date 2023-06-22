This weekend, you can follow your nose to 23 Shakespeare Ave. to support a cause for Pride Month.
Niagara-on-the-Lake residents Tara Rosling and her daughter Eliana are hosting a pay-what-you-can bake sale this Sunday for a fundraiser to advance human rights for the LGBTQ and two-spirit community.
The bake sale is happening from 10 a.m. to noon. The money will be given to Egale Canada, a Toronto-based advocacy organization.
“I was feeling incredibly disheartened about how the crosswalk was vandalized,” Rosling said referring to a defacement of the town’s rainbow crosswalk the first week of June.
Rather than, in her words, "going down the rabbit hole of despair," Rosling decided it was better to be productive and hold a fundraiser.
This is the third year Rosling and her daughter have hosted a bake sale for a cause they care about.
Last year, they used it to raise money in support of Ukraine, raising almost $3,000 with their baked goods.
This year, Rosling hopes they can crack $2,000.
Rosling says they’ll be selling baked goods decorated in Pride colours.
“We are planning to do rainbow lemonade,” she said, consisting of six pitchers of lemonade each in a different colour of the Pride flag.
“We're being ambitious at the moment. We'll see how far we get,” she said
Eliana will be painting faces throughout the sale, Rosling said.
This year, Rosling is also holding a silent auction. There are several goodies up for grabs, including locally made soaps and ceramics, tickets to the Shaw Festival, a certificate to Willow Cakes and Pastries and tickets to the Foster Festival in St. Catharines.
Rosling is still accepting donated baked goods and items for auction from her neighbours and says she and Eliana would be “over the moon” to have them at their table.
They are also collecting donations ahead of the sale. People can donate through their Canada Helps webpage at https://tinyurl.com/2s4kup8y.
As of Wednesday evening, they have collected $425 in donations, almost a quarter of their goal.