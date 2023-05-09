STRATHROY - Connecting two parking lots at Yorkview Community Park in Strathroy is being done in the name of cycling.
Strathroy-Caradoc council approved spending $75,400 left over from an Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Programme grant received in 2017. The original project that cost less than expected was upgrading to asphalt from chip and dust from Head St. through to Victoria St onto Albert St.
A staff report read that due to the project requiring it to be of a commuter cycling nature, it was decided that connecting to streets while providing a pathway for park users was the best option to be presented. Staff decided connecting the two parking lots fit the bill.
Council also approved spending $29,121 on a contract with Blue Jay Irrigation to finish the last non-irrigated field at Yorkview.