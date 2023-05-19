The 1000 Islands History Museum has officially opened its 2023 seasonal exhibit, and it’s an interactive, educational experience.
Dubbed as Eyes on the Skies: Managing Air Traffic in Canada, this is a travelling exhibit from Ingenium, specifically the Canadian Museum of Space and Aviation.
A grand opening was held on Thursday evening at the museum.
Eyes on the Skies examines the rapid evolution of air traffic management, exploring the systems, people, and technologies that keep skies safe. Through a variety of highly interactive experiences that test visitors’ skills, and a mix of historical and contemporary content, this exhibit demystifies complex ideas and highlights people’s stories.
“There’s a lot of interactive features,” said Anna Collett, the museum co-ordinator. “There’s interactive panels, some audio and visual experiences to help breakdown some of the more complex ideas into tangible ideas, like how a radar works – we have a panel that you can interact with that shows you in simple terms how a radar works.”
As part of the exhibit, one room is dedicated to the aviation history of Gananoque, Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, and the surrounding areas. The rest of the exhibit is a comprehensive Canadian overview of aviation history.
“I really like how we can highlight the aviation history in Gananoque,” said Collett. “I think it’s a rich history that may not be as well known.”
Part of that rich history includes Gananoque being home to the creation of more than 5000 Link Trainers during the Second World War and in doing so also made thousands of pilots. It is named after Edwin Link, an aviator and entrepreneur. The Link Trainer taught pilots how to fly using only their instrumentation panels.
The exhibit officially opened on Friday and will run until Sept. 4.
“We have been really interested in this as a staff and it’s on a bigger scale than some of our previous exhibits,” said Collett. “It’s exciting to have something like this, something as an interactive and complex exhibit.”
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with cash, credit or debit donations being accepted.
Last year’s seasonal/summertime exhibit at the museum was named Unmasking Influenza, which told the story of the history of the 1918 Spanish Flu in Canada. The exhibit also highlighted Gananoque’s experience during the flu.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)