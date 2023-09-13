On the day a regional facilitator was supposed to be appointed to assess regional governments, it was announced the move would be delayed.
While officials in Grimsby, Lincoln, and West Lincoln are disappointed to hear they will be waiting even longer, CAOs in the three municipalities said it doesn’t change much.
Michael Kirkopoulos, CAO for the town of Lincoln, said they’ve been working on numerous shared services for most of this term and part of last term, as they awaited the facilitator.
“I hope the province will establish a process shortly and that we can work towards finding the efficiencies and process improvements our communities and stakeholders expect of us,” he said.
Earlier in August, the three municipalities held a joint meeting to further explore shared services and ways to work together, assuming the facilitator would be coming soon.
Even if it is frustrating, officials in West Lincoln said the delay doesn’t change anything.
“We continue to seek opportunities to share resources, prepare to adapt where needed, and remain open for any discussion – current or future -- about how to better serve our community,” said CAO Bev Hendry.
The switching of ministers made the delay unsurprising, said Grimsby CAO Sarah Kim, who echoed Hendry and Kirkopoulos, and said the municipalities would continue to work together regardless.
When Steve Clark -- the previous minister of municipal affairs -- announced his plan to appoint facilitators to assess regional governments in Durham, Halton, Waterloo, York, Niagara, and Simcoe County at the end of August, many were unsurprised.
The facilitator was supposed to be in place by Sept. 11.
However, since his announcement, Clark has resigned from his position after an integrity commissioner found he violated ethics rules when the province opened up parts of the protected Greenbelt for housing development.
The new minister, Paul Calandra, released a statement saying he would be reviewing the move by his predecessor, “to ensure the province’s approach supports our goal of getting more homes built in these fast-growing areas.”
He concludes his statement by saying he hopes to have an update by the end of September.