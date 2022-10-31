Halton Healthcare has announced the appointment of their new Chief Human Resources Officer, Michele Leroux, who comes to Halton Healthcare from Hamilton Health Sciences where she was the Vice President, Human Resources.
A press communique said she has held numerous HR leadership roles with nearly two decades of public sector experience, including 13 years at McMaster University prior to joining Hamilton Health Sciences in 2016.
In addition, it said, Leroux brings private sector experience from prior roles, including at Ford Motor Company.
“Michele has an impressive track record of leading change, enabling technology and driving continuous improvement. She is passionate about leading HR innovation, enabling staff engagement and fostering partnerships with Human Resources and organizationally,” says Denise Hardenne, President & CEO.
“She will provide invaluable insight and strong leadership to help us realize our strategic priority of engaging our people, and empowering the team, its safety, wellbeing and belonging. We’re delighted to welcome her to Halton Healthcare”, she said.