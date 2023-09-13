“The world is better off with me as a writer than as a welder,” laughs Ish Theilheimer, producer and co-founder of Stone Fence Theatre.
Welding and farming were his first attempts to earn a rural living after leaving ‘the madness of urban life’ as a back-to-the-lander migrating from Brooklyn to the Ottawa Valley in 1974.
“There are a number of crooked fire escapes in the Valley as a result of my welding,” he says. “Luckily, I connected with fellow expats Barney McCaffrey and Clark Guettel and we formed the band the Wilno Express. That was a key turning point in my life.”
Writing songs ‘in Valley style about Valley people’ for the Wilno Express and its two popular albums led to writing with Dennis Poff for Barry Goldie’s newly formed Upper Madawaska Valley Theatre Group. Then as now with Stone Fence Theatre, rural life was the subject material, usually presented in musical comedy style.
As well as the creative work of writing songs and plays featuring fictitious versions of Valley characters, Mr. Theilheimer worked in the Valley and in Ottawa as a news reporter, editor and political consultant, all of which provided authentic insight into the many facets of local life.
“I met a lot of people that way, learned a lot of stories and history and had a lot of fun doing it,” he recalls.
His parents were devoted theatre-goers and amateur thespians and they introduced their children to New York and its theatre scene. Mr. Theilheimer cites the opening words of the off-Broadway masterpiece—"You are about to hear an opera for beggars. Since this opera was conceived with the splendour only a beggar could imagine and since it had to be so cheap, even a beggar could afford it, it is called the Three-Penny Opera” as having shaped his creative philosophy, style and imagination. Stone Fence Theatre is entirely oriented toward the subjects and interests of its audiences, presenting an original two-act play each season based on rural matters such as the difficult life of a country veterinarian, the influx of hippies, cottagers and ‘gentlemen farmers’, the conflicts of local politics and the problems of keeping the young folk on the farm or in the village. All of it is presented in good-humoured songs and skits by popular local performers.
“Doing an original play each year is a lot like building a house. It’s usually a two year project from developing a good dramatic story to the countless rewrites to refine it. I love hearing the script read for the first time by cast members.”
Mr. Theilheimer particularly enjoys the process of developing the story through song in musical theatre.
“There was lots of music in my family. My parents sang and were huge music fans -- my mother loved folk, and my father loved jazz, and each of them heard the most famous names in each field when they were young. My grandfather busked his way through university with a violin. An aunt sung in clubs. My Dad always said I should be a writer. It's too bad I didn't listen to him sooner, but my life experiences as a young man were priceless and contributed to my writing now.”
His musical inspiration came from early folk singers such as Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, the classic Broadway composers such as Rogers and Hart, with country influences of writers such as Roger Miller, Paul Simon, Tom T Hall and Dylan and the great fiddlers of Quebec, Cape Breton and the Ottawa Valley.
There are still topics and themes he would like to explore but his greatest interest now is helping several Stone Fence Theatre company members develop scripts and shows based on their own unique experiences.
He says, “I really want to pass along some of what I've learned. As an artist, it is tremendously gratifying to have an audience that supports you -- and it's rare. Or to have a team of colleagues that make it happen. It isn't easy to survive, much less ‘make it,’ in the arts. We’re celebrating 20 years of telling local stories on stage and I feel I've ‘made it’ pretty big in the Ottawa Valley. That is a super reward for a writer.”
This season’s hit play, Conspiracy Conniptions, will return in autumn for four performances at the Rankin Centre and one show in Westmeath Tickets are available at Stonefence.ca or by calling the box office at 613-401-1497.