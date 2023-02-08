MORRISBURG – Hoping to build on a two-game winning streak and the momentum of the previous night’s overtime winner, the Morrisburg Lions hosted county rivals, the North Dundas Rockets, February 5.
The Lions were short three forwards for the game. Forwards Justice Brownlee and Keon Troccolli-Roik were out due to injury, Ben Lapier was serving his second game of a two-game suspension.
Despite the shorter bench, the Lions held their own against the second place Rockets. Refusing to be goaded into taking penalties, the Lions had four power play opportunities in the first period, but it was Landen Sinfield’s goal (from Josh Broad) that sent the Lions ahead 1-0.
North Dundas capitalized on power plays early in the second period. Goals by Jarret Ladouceur and Cole Hodges propelled the Rockets into the 2-1 lead. A late goal by Andrew O’Connor extended the Rockets’ lead to 3-1. Kyle Green added an insurance goal late in the third period as the Lions fell to the Rockets 4-1.
North Dundas goalie Anton Moshchensky earned his 14th win of the season, Morrisburg goalie Andrew Brooks picked up his 10th loss of the season.
The Rockets earned more penalty minutes, serving 20 minutes in the sin-bin to the Lions’ 14 minutes. Morrisburg leads the league with the most penalty minutes assessed at 853 minutes.