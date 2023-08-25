HURON COUNTY – Small businesses in Huron County are being encouraged to apply for the Digital Transformation Grant (DTG) through the Digital Main Street (DMS) program soon, as the deadline is quickly approaching.
A press release from DMS said, “With an investment from Ontario’s Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and administered by the Ontario BIA Association (OBIAA), in partnership with the Toronto Association of BIAs (TABIA), this program provides qualifying brick-and-motor small businesses with up to $2,500 to help adopt technology and meet their digital goals.”
Grant applications will be accepted until Sept. 30, or until grant funds are exhausted. Eligible businesses can start the application process by creating or entering their account, then completing the digital assessment and online training through the Digital Main Street Portal at digitalmainstreet.ca.
Any business that received the DTG before June 21, 2022, is eligible to receive an additional $2,500 grant to enhance their use of digital technologies. Companies can see if they qualify by logging on to the DMS Portal or contacting Huron County’s Digital Service Squad.
“Since the Digital Main Street Grant program launched in 2019, there have been $617,500 in grants distributed directly to local small businesses in Huron County,” said Vicki Lass, economic development director. “Digital Main Street programs have proven to be extremely successful in helping our local businesses expand their digital offerings, allowing them to broaden their client base and pivot to a stronger online presence.”
OBIAA Executive Director Kay Matthews said, “The Digital Main Street Digital Transformation Grant program is a vitally important and immensely valuable resource for small businesses. “We join Huron County in celebrating the program’s success that continues to provide their local businesses with the knowledge, resources, and training to revitalize their operations with an expanded digital presence.”
“Seeing the continued impact of this program in communities all across Ontario speaks volumes to businesses realizing the importance of continued adoption of digital for their business,” said John Kiru, executive director of TABIA. “We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the team in Huron County and look forward to continuing our great work together in the region.”
Digital Main Street provides one-on-one assistance to all Huron County businesses through the Digital Service Squad (DSS) Grant program. Local DSS staff can provide businesses free digital transformation coaching until mid-March 2024.
This can include, but is not limited to:
- a digital assessment of a business’s digital literacy;
- access to a free online video-based digital transformation training program;
- website – review, updating, creation, best practices;
- social media – support, best practices, advertising, and more;
- technology – support and guidance for the best options of technology tools to implement for the business;
- free 360° photo sessions for the business;
- analytics – review a business’s SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Google Business Profile, etc.;
- miscellaneous digital transformation support: loyalty programs, point of sale systems, e-commerce, and back-end business operations support;
- and more.
Businesses needing assistance applying to the Digital Transformation Grant and/or wanting online digital support, contact the County of Huron’s Digital Service Squad at 519-524-3394 ext. 6 or smallbusiness@huroncounty.ca.