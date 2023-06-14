Keystone Agricultural Producers and other farm groups across the Prairies believe it’s imperative that a bill exempting farmers from paying carbon tax on propane and natural gas used to dry grain and heat barns be passed before the Senate breaks for summer on June 30.
Bill C-234 passed the House of Commons on March 23, and the Senate completed its first reading on March 30, but the legislation has been stuck on second reading ever since.
“We’re at the finish line. There’s been lots of support,” KAP president Jill Verwey told the Sun.
“We just want to make that last impression on [the Senate] the importance of not holding it up any further and getting it finished and complete before summer break.”
KAP was joined by the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) and the Alberta Federation of Agriculture (AFA) in calling on the Senate to get the bill passed in a joint press release sent out on Tuesday.
Manitoba producers breathed a sigh of relief when the bill passed the House and moved to the Senate for what was hoped would be a swift passage, Verwey said.
But agricultural groups — KAP included — now have serious concerns with the delays that have help up further progress of the bill, which Verwey calls a critical piece of legislation that will allow livestock producers to no longer face additional costs for regulating temperature in their barns, which is a key pillar of maintaining best practices of animal welfare.
Keeping moisture levels down for drying grain is also necessary to prevent food safety issues like the development of mycotoxins — toxic compounds naturally produced by certain types of mould — and protects the Canadian brand on the global markets, Verwey added.
Farmers do not have any viable alternatives to propane and natural gas for drying grain and heating barns, and can only rely on the weather, said APAS president Ian Boxall.
“It’s bad enough that Saskatchewan farm families are paying an estimated $40 million in carbon tax to ship grain to port. We should not have to be burdened with an additional $10-million grain-drying tax when there are no alternatives,” he stated in the release.
Meanwhile, farmers in Alberta still rely on propane and natural gas to dry grain and heat barns, said AFA president Lynn Jacobson.
“The carbon tax adds a significant cost to those farm operations,” Jacobson said.
If Prairie producers experience a wet harvest like they did in 2019, there would be real concerns over the added burden that farms will be forced to absorb, Boxall said.
In the end, Bill C-234 has been a long time coming, Verwey said.
“We have to be able to heat our barns and be able to dry grain. Both are essential.”
The Sun contacted the office of federal Agricultural and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, but she is currently travelling to India and was not available for comment.