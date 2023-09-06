Michael Dunmore has been appointed Mono’s new chief administrative officer.
The move was made during town council’s Aug. 24 public meeting. His time in the position began as of Aug. 26.
Dunmore replaced Mark Early who retired after more than three decades on the job. Early indicated his view toward retirement in May.
Dunmore has been Mono's director of Public Works since 2009. Before that, he worked for the Township of Mulmur and the Ministry of Transportation.
With more than 18 years of government experience, 14 of them as with his finger on the pulse of Mono’s public works, Dunmore brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in municipal governance.
According to council, Dunmore is ideally positioned to advance the municipality’s objectives and continue its ongoing success.
Dunmore’s advancement means town hall staff has bid farewell to an ever-present and effective cog in the municipal machine.
Early worked for the town for 34 years, initially as the director of Planning. He was the top bureaucrat at town hall since 2016 when he became CAO.
And it’s been a whirlwind.
“I could not have known or even imagined that when I started working with the town as the planner in January 1990 that my career here would span 34 years and would also include the positions of clerk and chief administrative officer,” Early said.
