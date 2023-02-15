The unusually warm weather for this time of year postponed a marquee event last week for the Winterpalooza Festival – the Friends of Gord Brown Memorial hockey game at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink.
But the weather won’t get the best of a few unique events planned for this week.
Up first is the NHL Alumni Meet and Greet on Thursday with Alyn McCauley and Tod Gill.
This event is taking place at the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Gananoque will be providing hot dogs, and Starbucks Gananoque will provide hot chocolate.
The fun of Winterpalooza picks up again on Friday, as David R. Maracle and friends presents an evening of Indigenous culture, musical performance and storytelling.
This event is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Thousand Islands Playhouse Firehall Theatre.
On Monday, Family Day festivities are coming back to the Thousand Islands Boat Museum.
Hot chocolate, hot dogs, take-home nautical kids' crafts, and plenty more of free winter fun will be happening at the Boat Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also on Monday, people can gather down by the waterfront for a Family Day featuring horse-draw wagon rides, which are free of charge, with Grier Family Percherons between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Visit gananoque.ca for the complete Winterpalooza calendar of events.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)