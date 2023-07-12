Two days after building a barricade at the Brady Road Landfill, protesters took their fight one step further by pouring gasoline on the structure and saying they would consider lighting it if they felt threatened by law enforcement.
On Wednesday morning, the same day the Court of Kings Bench received an injunction that would force protesters to dismantle a roadblock at the main road into the Brady Road Landfill but delayed it to Thursday, protester Tre Delaronde took gas cans and poured gas onto a blockade constructed of wood and tires.
Delaronde and fellow protester Diane Bousquet both said on Wednesday morning protesters had no plans to end the barricade even if an injunction comes down, with Delaronde saying he and others are willing to “go to war.”
A gas can was seen next to the barricade on Wednesday morning, and there was a strong smell of gas in the area near the structure, but as of Wednesday afternoon there was no police presence at or near the site of the barricade.
According to Bousquet, the gas was poured on the blockade because of fears of possible violence against protesters if law enforcement are ultimately forced to move in to break it up.
“We’re not moving even if there is an injunction,” Bousquet said. “They will probably start to arrest us and pick us off one by one, but depending on how aggressive the other side is, we may light it up if we feel we need to keep that barrier.”
But a decision on whether or not to grant the injunction was delayed by the court on Wednesday, after family members of both Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris requested it be delayed so they could find legal representation and be present in court when the decision is made.
The case has now been adjourned until Thursday at noon.
The blockade began Thursday after the Manitoba government’s decision against searching a different landfill north of the city, Prairie Green, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped.
Jeremy Skibicki faces first-degree murder charges in their deaths as well as for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, as well an unidentified woman that Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman whose remains have not been found.
Many of the protesters said they are demanding that both the Brady Road and Prairie Green landfills be shut down and searched for the remains of missing Indigenous women.
The city originally asked that the blockade be removed by noon on Monday, a deadline that came and went.
In a statement sent to the Winnipeg Sun, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it continues to be hopeful for a peaceful resolution.
“The Winnipeg Police Service respects the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including the right to participate in protests and demonstrations that are lawful, peaceful and safe,” a WPS spokesperson said.
“Although protests may lead to some disruptions, there is a public expectation for all citizens participating or opposing the cause to behave in a lawful, courteous, and respectful manner of engagement.
“The role of the police is to ensure public safety and keep the peace. Open communication, a reasoned and tempered approach, and the proper use of police discretion guide the service's response.
“We continue to engage with involved parties to support peaceful resolutions.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.