Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey met with the Moore Agricultural Society on Tuesday, May 23 to celebrate the organization receiving a combined $118,100 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation in two grants received in 2021.
The first grant of $68,100 from received from the Resilient Communities Fund allowed the organization to purchase touchless electronic equipment and LED signage at the Brigden Fairgrounds. The digital sign was placed along the main highway to be used by both the Moore Agricultural Society and other community organizations to bring awareness of many community activities in Brigden. A second $50,000 grant was received through the Community Building Fund. This allowed for the rehiring of staff and the purchase of personal protective equipment and touchless sanitizing dispensers during the pandemic.
Each year, the Moore Agricultural Society hosts the biggest fair within Lambton County every Thanksgiving Day weekend. There are usually between 50,000 and 60,000 in attendance at the fair each year. Pictured above are members of the Moore Agricultural Society who met with Bailey, Michelle Evanitski, Orrie Wigle, who were grant writers in this process and Moore Agricultural Society President John Scott.