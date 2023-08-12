A survey by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce revealed a concerning rise in the country's unemployment rate, which has climbed to 5.4% from the record lows of 4.9% witnessed last summer.
Perth County and InvestStratford have collaborated to combat this pressing issue by introducing the Workplace Attraction & Retention Employer Toolkit (WARET).
The WARET is an online platform designed to be a comprehensive resource for Ontario businesses. It aims to help employers implement effective programming that facilitates the attraction and retention of employees. The toolkit is an interactive, password-protected portal that provides tools, templates, instructional guides, and best practices, among other invaluable resources.
The development of WARET was partially funded through the rural economic development program in partnership with Perth County and InvestStratford. Joani Gerber, CEO of InvestStratford, expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying, "The intent was to share tools and resources with our employers from other best practices and vice versa."
The toolkit comes at a crucial time when businesses face common questions and concerns about employment recruitment; as Gerber points out, "How do you write a really interesting job description? What are some really good interview questions? How do you check for references in a way that maintains privacy and integrity but also gets to the heart of what you need to know?"
Meredith Forget, the economic development and tourism manager of Perth County, emphasized the importance of addressing workforce challenges, stating, "We're meeting with businesses, talking to other economic development professionals, as this is like housing and workforce is a virtual issue."
She further highlighted that the WARET would showcase tested projects within organizations, particularly focusing on retention strategies. "There are so many unique strategies of employment retention," said Forget. "We have stories of employers that offer their staff down payments on homes, and the toolkit looks at how this works, what are the legal obligations, and what needs to be done to implement this."
The toolkit is built on the idea of sharing best practices and learning from successful initiatives across the country. "It was amazing how many businesses want to share their stories," Forget said. "There's no limit; this is from employers all across the country, sharing their best practices, housing initiatives, recruitment initiatives, and programs for remote work."
Since its launch less than a month ago, the WARET has already received an overwhelming response, with over 63 businesses signing up to access its valuable resources. Forget stated that the website is considered a 'living document,' providing the flexibility to change, modify, and update information as they progress. This approach ensures the platform can adapt and suit the needs of all employers.
"The website helps to provide businesses with access to creative solutions to the labour shortage," said Gerber, summarizing the overarching goal of the Workplace Attraction & Retention Employer Toolkit. As this innovative resource continues to evolve and expand, it holds the potential to play a significant role in tackling unemployment challenges and fostering a thriving workforce across Ontario.
To learn more or sign up, please visit www.perthcounty.ca/employerregistration