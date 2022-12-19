Development permit application approved
Gananoque council has approved a development permit application for a property at 125 First Street for converted dwellings, although there are conditions that must be met.
Those include: A clearance letter being received from the public works department that they are satisfied that the existing service lines for water and sanitary are adequate; and a clearance letter received from the public works department that they are satisfied that the application meets the requirements of a bylaw for the number of service meters per unit.
The property consists of a single family dwelling, garage with lean-to and accessory building on the lands. The existing dwelling is three-storey brick with a mansard roof and cupola. The application for a converted dwelling will create a total of three residential units.
Charitable tax receipts
The Gananoque Seniors Association has requested that the town council allow individuals to provide donations through the town towards capital improvements to the Kinsmen Centre made by the Gananoque Seniors Association and that the individuals be provided a charitable tax receipt for their donation.
Council directed staff to bring back a report regarding the request.
In a letter to council by Cliff Edwards, chairman of the Gananoque Seniors Association (GSA), it is noted that the GSA is in the process of establishing a seniors' centre / older adult centre in 2023, and hiring a part-time seniors' program co-ordinator to ensure that the various seniors' activities within Gananoque and the surrounding township are properly networked to inform seniors of various activities and programs.
The overall goal is not to duplicate existing services for seniors but to inform on current services and provide additional services and programs, as well as an information and a drop-in centre, the letter reads.
Addition of Sportsbook at Ontario casinos
Town council has authorized an amendment to the municipal contribution agreement with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for the addition of sportsbooks at casinos in Ontario, which will offer sports and other betting.
Funding agreement
Gananoque council has authorized the mayor and clerk to sign a Reconnect Ontario funding agreement with the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport for $11,100.
This funding is for the 2023 Winterpalooza event. The town's matching portion will be funded from the 2023 Community Grants Budget ($5,000) and from the 2023 Municipal Accommodation Tax ($6,100.)
Appointments
Gananoque council has passed a bylaw to appoint members of council to various committees, advisory panels and other boards and bodies.
Those appointments are as follows: Mayor John Beddows was appointed to the police services board, the 1000 Islands History Museum, the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus and United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Joint Services Committee.
Coun. Colin Brown was appointed to the planning advisory committee, the St. Lawrence Lodge board and the joint recreation committee.
Coun. Matt Harper was appointed to the police serves board, Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, the joint recreation committee, the artefact oversight committee, the municipal heritage advisory panel and the tourism advisory panel.
Coun. Patrick Kirby was appointed to the Gananoque Public Library oard.
Coun. Anne-Marie Koiner was appointed to the planning advisory committee, the emergency management program committee, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, the finance working group, amd the drinking water quality management standard management review group. Koiner was also selected to be the alternate council representative for the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Joint Services Committee.
Coun. Vicki Leaky was appointed to the finance working group and drinking water quality management standard management review group.
Coun. David Osmond was appointed to the Downtown Business Improvement Area, the trees and trails advisory panel and the tourism advisory panel.
Dog tags
All dogs are required to be licensed under Bylaw 2010-03 and, until Feb. 28, 2023, dog tags are $15 and available at town hall and Pet Valu during business hours.
Winter coat drive at Playhouse
As a way to help the community, the Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque is hosting its annual winter coat drive.
Over 100 coats have been collected already. Collections will be made throughout the winter season. Donations can be dropped off directly at the Playhouse.
The donated coats are also available to take, with no contact made and no questions asked.
The Playhouse will soon be collaborating with the Rotary Club of Gananoque, who have been collecting hats and mittens.
For donations and for pickup, the coats will be available outside the facility from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)