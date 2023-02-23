A child was sent to hospital with injuries after falling from a chairlift at Boler Mountain earlier this week, the second incident at the ski resort this month.
Emergency crews were called to the ski hill just outside London for a report of a fall just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson for Middlesex-London paramedic services said.
"We attended to a youth," Miranda Bothwell said, noting the exact age could not be released.
"The patient was stable upon arrival, so our crews worked with ski patrol for extrication," she said, adding the patient was sent to hospital with "potentially serious" injuries.
The emergency dispatch call suggested it was a 10-foot-fall from a chairlift.
A London police spokesperson said officers assisted paramedic services and there is no police investigation.
Heather Spencer Grim, who was skiing at Boler that day, said the incident drew a heavy presence of emergency vehicles.
"It was a pretty sombre night after that, as they shut down the main ski lift for the rest of the night," she said in a text exchange.
This is the second incident at Boler within the last week. A 66-year-old Londoner was waiting in line at the ski hill on Feb. 15 when a falling tree struck him. The man, George Dlouhy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, his son, Yakub, previously said.
Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for the London region that day, warning of wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour. Ontario's ministry of labour, immigration and skills development was notified of the incident and sent two inspectors to the scene.
Dlouhy likely will be recovering in hospital for a long time, Yakub said Thursday. An online fundraiser was launched this week to support costs for his rehabilitation and potential home modifications.
"George will need ongoing occupational and physical therapy to continue his road to recovery," the fundraiser page read. "We know George will be able to handle the physical burden of this recovery, but we are especially devastated that this tragedy occurred just as he began his retirement."
Canada's southernmost ski hill, Boler was founded as a non-profit organization in 1946 by a group of Londoners who started skiing at Reservoir Hill before moving to Griffith Street. The Byron attraction also features sledding, hiking trails, mountain biking, beach volleyball pads and the TreeTop adventure park.
Boler's manager did not return calls for comment Thursday.