The Town of Gananoque has announced there is an advertising opportunity for businesses in regards to the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink.
The advertising would be located on the inside dasher boards of the GBM Canada 150 outdoor rink.
"As there will be limited spaces for these ads, advertisements will be sold on a first come, first served basis," town officials said in a statement.
The cost is $250 plus HST for a Busmark vinyl board ad. All design, creation and installation costs of the sign are the responsibility of the advertiser.
"We look forward to securing these advertisements and installing the ads as soon as possible for the 2023 season," town officials said.
The Town is asking that those interested reach out as soon as possible by emailing marinarecration@gananoque.ca.
