LISTOWEL – The McDonald’s in Listowel did a whole lot of good on May 10, as the franchise hosted its annual McHappy Day. The fundraising day continues to provide Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario with the funds needed to support their facilities in London and Windsor, which serve thousands of families each year.
“I think it is important to all communities. A lot of children from this area actually use the Ronald MacDonald house in London,” explained Kerri Martin, manager at the Listowel McDonald’s.
“So (McHappy Day) does directly impact the children in our community.”
And this year, it was a portion of the profits from all menu items that went towards the children’s charity.
“It’s from all the items this year, not just specific ones,” stated Martin.
The fun continued inside the franchise location as there were balloons galore, plenty of smiling faces and a raffle table filled with generous donations from local businesses.
Not only did the employees get to partake in the fun, as the business saw local volunteers from the community come to help out and North Perth OPP officers serve lunch.
“It was very fun! Customers don’t really expect a police officer to give them their food,” joked Martin.
McHappy Day was first celebrated in 1977, and since then McDonald’s Canada has contributed nearly $66 million (prior to 2023) for Ronald McDonald Houses and local Canadian children’s charities.
“It’s such a fun day! I mean, yes, it’s crazy and busy, but it’s truly the funnest day because everyone knows what a great cause they are working towards.”