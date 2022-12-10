The Blue Mountains councillor Paula Hope has been sworn in as the town’s alternative representative on Grey County council.
Hope attended county council’s meeting on Dec. 8 as an observer and was sworn into her role by county deputy clerk Sarah Goldrup.
Hope topped the polls in the councillor’s race in the election in The Blue Mountains and was selected to be the town’s alternate county councillor. Hope will be able to attend county council meetings if Mayor Andrea Matrosovs or Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon are unable to attend.
Hope said she is excited about her new role and is excited to serve if needed.
“During the recent election period, The Blue Mountains voters made it clear that they wanted a respectful and collegial relationship with Grey County council and its members,” said Hope. “Given the importance placed on this relationship by our community members, I felt that I needed to take on my new role as the alternate delegate to Grey County council as soon as possible. I am happy to be here today to start to fulfil the expectations of the community.”
Hope said her family history in Grey County is extensive.
“My family roots are in Grey County, my great-grandfather, Andrew Farquharson, and grandmother, Mary Bell, were early settlers in Meaford with records dating back to Mary Bell’s arrival in 1853. According to family lore, my great-grandfather was a councillor in Sydenham township,” she said. “I have many relatives in Grey including Meaford, Owen Sound, Markdale and myself and my husband in The Blue Mountains. Four out of nine municipalities.”