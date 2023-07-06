Minden Hills council will need some time to get equipped and devise a plan for the removal of four Irondale River log jams.
Mike Timmins, the township’s public works director, told council when it met June 29 that the department has neither the necessary equipment or the expertise readily available for the work.
“I believe this will get very expensive and I do think there needs to be some consultation because we have the public reaching out to me on both sides of this argument,” Timmins said. “I don’t think it’s a clearcut decision.”
A resident contacted Public Works last winter regarding four log jams in Irondale River. The resident's concerns were about access to the waterway for canoeing and kayaking.
Over the past few weeks, Mike Timmins, the department’s director, met with the resident and has made visits to three locations where they would like log jams removed.
Two residents have since called for the log jams’ removal.
“I’ve been out to all four of them,” Timmins said. “I will say this is a big task and certainly not something that we’re equipped to do. If we want to look into it, there will be quite a bit of background work before we can get to it.”
Public Works staff has also received a call from one resident who opposes the removal of the log jams, citing marine habitat for fish and turtles as the main concern.
In February 2023, staff reached out to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) looking for support and assistance. Staff were told that the ministry would give permission to complete the work but they would not be involved in any other way.
“Maybe you should just remove some of the beavers from there,” Mayor Bob Carter said.
Timmins said Log Jam No. 1 is the largest and can be access through Furnace Falls Park. The jam is about 50 metres wide and its removal would require extensive equipment and planning.
“It’s got the easiest access simply because it’s through our own property,” Timmins said.
Log Jams Nos. 2 and 3 are smaller messes of felled trees but they both would be difficult to access with equipment. Both location can only be accessed by going through private property, which would likely damage natural habitat, Timmins said.
“It’s a pretty good hike, so it’s back there pretty far to the point you would have to trek your equipment through the bush,” Timmins said of Log Jam No. 2. “You’re not zig-zagging between trees. You’re going to end up going right through it and you’re going to create a mess.”
Municipal staff would need to build a ramp to get to Log Jam No. 3.
“I don’t see how we would do it without significant damage and remediation to the property,” he said.
Log Jam No. 4 also requires crossing private property with equipment that would damage natural habitat. It’s off Bumble Bee Lane, which is a private laneway.
“Each one of these (jams) is going to require its own plan and significant thought to get it actually accomplished,” Timmins said.
Carter said it’s well and good the ministry will provide a letter of support for the work. But, he said, the township is likely on its own should something go wrong.
“Absolutely,” Timmins said. “All risk, all cost will be on the township.”
Carter said Parks Canada also has an interest in the log jams.
Councillor Pam Sayne said it isn’t right that federal and provincial government responsibilities are being downloaded to Timmins and his staff.
“It’s not right because it’s a safety issue, it’s a liability issue, it’s an environmental issue, as some of the residents are raising,” Sayne said. “These are things that are beyond any of our bylaws, policies. It’s beyond our staff training.”
She said the township doesn’t technically have authority over those waterways. And it’s atrocious for it to be dropped into the municipality’s lap.
She suggested Minden Hills investigate how other municipalities deal with similar issues downloaded from higher government levels.
Carter said potential consequence should be looked into of the logs removal to bridges, dams, and culverts.
Coun. Tammy McKelvey said she’d like to see something on paper sent to the local MNRF office. And the township should continue to elevate the issue further up the departmental chain.
“We need to start putting all of this in writing so we have their written response,” McKelvey said. “These are way too big for us to deal with.”
Coun. Ivan Ingram said it’s crazy to suggest the township could handle those four log jams removal. He’s also worried about the integrity of all the associated tributaries from the Irondale River.
-30-