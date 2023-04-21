NORTH PERTH – At its April 17 meeting, North Perth council held a public meeting to discuss a proposed wireless telecommunications tower for the municipality. The proposed tower is to be located on private property at 132 Maddison St. W. in Monkton.
To begin the public meeting, John Bice, Perth County planner, gave an overview of the proposed tower and what it means from a county perspective. The meeting was held in accordance with North Perth municipal protocols that require a public meeting due to the proximity of the proposed tower to the settlement area of Monkton.
The applicant, Signum Wireless, is proposing a 60-metre-tall self-support communications tower with a fenced-in compound. The site facility would include a locked, alarmed and electronically- monitored mechanical equipment shelter.
The reason for the significant height is due to the lack of coverage in the area.
“There is currently a large gap in coverage and capacity in Signum Wireless’ client network area in Perth County,” explained Bice.
“The purpose of the tower is to provide cellular coverage to the surrounding residents, businesses and passerby traffic. The antenna is needed to send and receive signals for the radio station. The tower raises the antenna above obstructions such as trees and buildings so that it can send and receive these signals clearly.”
Bice then went on to explain the regulating body that surrounds communications towers. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), a branch of the federal government, requires proposals for new towers to consult with land-use authorities, as well as neighbouring properties within three times the height of the proposed tower.
The municipality has its own protocol for telecommunication towers, as a public meeting shall be held if a proposed tower would be located closer than 400m to an area designated as “village.”
Due to the municipality protocols as well as the ISED’s “Radio Communication and Broadcasting Antenna Systems”, the applicant’s consultant, FONTUR International Inc., undertook public consultation efforts. Mail notification was sent to the five surrounding property owners within 180 metres of the proposed location of the tower and public notice was published in the Listowel Banner.
No inquiries had been received prior to the meeting, Bice had explained in his delegation to council during the public meeting.
Next, was an opportunity for the applicant to speak to the project. Brendan Chiu, from FONTUR International Inc. then spoke to the council during the meeting representing Signum Wireless Towers.
“Signum Wireless is a third-party tower builder. What that means is they offer wireless infrastructure to telecommunication carriers or wireless internet service providers in the area, in most cases Bell, Rogers, other big companies own the towers themselves, but in this instance, Signum provides the infrastructure and those companies are tenants on the tower and pay rent. So these towers have room for up to three carriers on a single tower and the goal and mission of Signum Wireless is to reduce tower proliferation in the area,” Chiu explained.
Instead of three towers with separate providers, Signum offers one tower to three providers.
“Rogers is their interested client for this tower,” explained Chiu.
The municipality would also have the ability to place their emergency services antennas or internal communication equipment on this tower.
“This tower should be the only one required in Monkton for current and future needs,” expressed Chiu.
“This has been a dead zone for quite some time, there were previous proposals and frankly I’m quite glad to see that this one is before us, most exciting of course is what it means for the people in the Monkton area,” Coun. Allan Rothwell said.
He then applauded the work to reduce tower proliferation in the area and expressed his support and hoped that Signum Wireless would then turn their interest towards the rest of North Perth, as service gaps have been reported throughout the region.
“How do you feel about Listowel there, Brendan?” Mayor Todd Kasenberg joked, referring to the poor connection to be had in many spots around the town.