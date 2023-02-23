Enniskillen Council will not give a letter of support to a plan by Renewable Energy Systems to build a lithium ion battery storage project less than one kilometre from Oil City.
Council turned down the UK-based company’s request for a letter of support by a vote of 4-1 Monday, even though the company proposed a smaller project.
More than 30 residents of Oil City voiced opposition to the project at Monday’s meeting.
Cullen Hunter of Courtright Line, who lives less than a kilometre from the proposed site presented a petition signed by 106 people who shared his concerns.
Only three homeowners in Oil City did not sign the petition because they wanted more information before making up their mind, he told councillors Monday.
Hunter says RES was rushing through the process to get the vote of support from the township.
He called it an “unprecedented project,” adding it would be the largest energy storage project undertaken by RES.
RES originally proposed a 250 Megawatt storage project. The units – which look like construction trailers – were to be placed on 30 acres of rented farmland off Gypsy Flats Road which abuts the Hydro One transmission line.
The storage project would take power from the grid during low use times and feed it back into the system during peak needs.
The battery storage operation was planned to be about 700 meters from the homes in Oil City. That worried Hunter.
He is concerned this project has the potential to upset the agricultural future of the area adding the municipality’s requirements are more stringent for a new livestock barn than with this project. Most new livestock barns need to be 1,000 meters from homes. The proposed project is 550 metres from the nearest house.
Hunter was also concerned with the risk of fire, pointing out a similar battery storage facility in Arizona had an explosion in 2020 due to a manufacturing defect. As of last Thursday, no one has talked to the local fire department about these hazards, he said.
“I can’t guarantee it won’t catch on fire,” said Philippe Abergel, a senior development manager with RES who came to the council meeting. Abergel said there have been 1,000 projects operating since 2018 with 50 fires. He pledged his company will work with the township and the fire departments, while paying for equipment and training.
“I understand I am painted as the outsider who is here to stir up all sorts of trouble,” said Abergel. “This is not my intention.”
RES planned to explain the project to the community at an open house in Oil Springs on Nov. 30. Abergel called it “an epic failure.” Many residents didn’t see the open house invitation sent by bulk mail. Only three residents were there along with municipal and county officials.
Many did not know about the proposed energy storage facility until they read about it in The Independent.
Mayor Kevin Marriott asked if Abergel would have another open house before council decided but Abergel would not be able to organize it before the bid has to be submitted to Independent Electricity System Operator Feb. 16.
Wally Van Dun was the only councillor wanting to give municipal approval for the project.
“We have got to give it a second chance,” he said, adding he was in favour of prolonging a decision until the Feb. 6 meeting after first hearing the presentation.
Abergel also told council he’d scaled back the proposal.
When the presentation was made to council in January, it was a 250 megawatt project taking up 30 acres of land. The company has since resized it at 150 megawatts taking up between 15 and 17 acres. Abergel also estimated it would cost between $200 and $300 million to build.
Aside from the tax revenue generated by the project, Enniskillen stood to benefit financially. RES promised a $3.5 million community fund paid out in yearly installments for the municipality to use as it saw fit.
Even with the new proposal the rest of council nixed municipal approval.
“My decision is about you,” Deputy Mayor Judy Krall told those assembled at the meeting to oppose the project.
Councillor Chad Burke echoed this sentiment. Councillor Mary Lynne McCallum had told Abergel at the Jan. 16 meeting she was going to dig up dirt about RES at the Rural Ontario Municipal Conference which was held later in January. She admitted she wasn’t able to find any dirt, but her vote was still a no.
Meantime, Lambton County councillors have thrown their support behind a bid by Enbridge to build three battery storage operations in St. Clair Township.
The energy company hopes to build the units on Tecumseh Road, Petrolia Line and Ladysmith Road. Each would generate 200 megawatts of power or enough to power one million homes according to Denise Heckbert, senior advisor on strategy, market strategy and power for Enbridge.
St. Clair Township has already given a letter of support to Enbridge.
It faced criticism from some landowners who voiced concern about the storage units being on land which had natural gas pipelines. Enbridge wouldn’t give the value of the sites but in the material provided to council said it “would also result in significant new tax revenue.”
County council unanimously sending a letter of support for Enbridge’s projects. The IESO is expected to award the contracts in mid March.