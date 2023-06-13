The 2023 Ride for Kids will take place on June 17 in support of Abbi Ulmer, who has complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
The ride starts at 9 a.m. at the Irvine Hotel with a pancake breakfast before travelling to Char’s Bar and Bobby’s Grill in Bow Island. From there it will stop at Hays Campground, the Tilley Hotel and ends about 5 p.m. at DayzOff Pub in Medicine Hat where there will be a silent auction.
“All of these places have been great sponsors for us,” said executive member Heather McCaig. “We are opening the ride to both cars and motorcycles. If anybody in the community wants to come as a car rally, we are inviting them that way as well. We want to get as much support for the family as possible.”
The Ride for Kids is a charity poker run. A donation of $20 is being asked to receive the initial card in Irvine and riders can obtain additional hands for another $10 donation. The highest hand at the end of the ride will receive theâ€¨ prize – which amounts to 40% of the donation, with the other 60% going to the Ulmerâ€¨family.
Alternatively, people are welcome to come only for breakfast in the morning at the Irvine Hotel or to the silent auction at the end of the day at DayzOff Pub if they wish to support the family that way.Â
Abbi Ulmer, a Grade 11 student at Monsignor McCoy High School, has been in Arkansas since late February receiving treatment for her CRPS. Progress has been slow and she was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and mould growth in her body.
Mom Rachelle misses Abbi, but says she is thankful they are starting to get some answers.
“It makes a whole lot of sense,” said Rachelle. “Abbi’s immune system is at zero fighting all these infections. Trying to go after the CRPS, she had been slow, so everybody was wondering if there was more going on. She needs her immune system back and a bit of a healthier body to fight the CRPS. Genetic testing was also done and Abbi has a gene that makes it difficult for her body to fight these infections.”
Financially it has been difficult. Abbi is now being seen at two clinics, the Spero Clinic for CPRS and the Invictus Clinic for Lyme and mould, which has increased weekly costs.
“I know we are in the right spot and need to stay. They weren’t able to recognize any of these things up here (Alberta) and had no idea what was wrong with her.”
Medical bills thus far have added up $82,000 with accommodations, travel and living expenses on top of that. Currently, Rachelle’s parents are with Abbi, but it will switch in July, with Rachelle in Arkansas and both sets of grandparents caring for Abbi’s two siblings in Medicine Hat.
“By August we hope to have a clear picture of, if we bring Abbi back or if we need to continue to stay down there longer. We all agree – family, Abbi, doctors – this is where she needs to be and we are going to make it work,” said Rachelle.
Abbi misses being at home but has made friends in the Spero Clinic. She has been able to complete her Bio-20, maintaining above 80% average, and only needs to write the final exam. She also received credit for Phys-ed-20 as she is active each day with exercises and physiotherapy at the clinic.
Facebook and Instagram groups have been created called Abbi’s CRPS Journey, where she posts regular updates.
“It feels so good to have a community supporting me without knowing most of them personally,” said Abbi.
The Ride for Kids is on Saturday, June 17 starting at 9 a.m. For more information contact Heather McCaig at 403-528-0562.