Eganville – While Recreation Manager Kevin McGrath was not in person to present his report to a committee of Bonnechere Valley Council last week, Mayor Jenifer Murphy said he had a very good excuse.
“Kevin and the team are in Foymount putting up the playground structure,” she said.
The need for a new playground at Foymount, where there are several families with children, has been a topic of concern for some time for council and although the decision to purchase the new playground equipment was made last year and the playground ordered last year, it only arrived last week.
“I am so excited,” Mayor Murphy said. “The people of Foymount and area have been so patient. They so deserve this.”
The playground structure was ordered in February 2022.