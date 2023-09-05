The Grey Sauble Conservation Authority has begun the strategic planning process for the next 10 years.
At the board of directors meeting on Aug. 30, CAO Tim Lanthier outlined the plan for the authority to develop a new Strategic Plan to guide the organization over the next decade.
Lanthier explained that the authority’s previous plan was intended to last for three years from 2019 - 2021. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and some significant staff turnover – including a new CAO coming on board – the lifespan of the plan was extended to five years.
In his presentation, Lanthier outlined areas where the previous plan was successful and areas where improvement was needed. The plan included five strategic goals with a set of strategic directions.
The CAO said in his review of the previous plan, it became obvious that some of the goals and directions were difficult to achieve measurable successes. For example: two of the plan’s goals were to reduce flooding in the watershed and increase forestry. He said both were goals for improvements in areas the conservation authority doesn’t have a lot of control over.
“It became clear some of these are not measurable metrics,” he said.
Lanthier said he envisions developing a new strategic plan on a ten-year time frame. It will be refreshed in three to five years and reviewed annually.
“Setting a 10-year plan will allow us to have a long-term vision to strive towards,” said Lanthier.
The CAO said the exercise will include looking at the authority’s vision and mission statement and will involve plenty of input from members of the board and local municipal council. The authority will also consult with its direct committees as well as the public. Lanthier also said the plan would include an inward-looking goal of the authority striving for corporate excellence.
“It’s important to do it right and do it fast,” he said, noting that 2024 would be a year to work on the new plan with it being implemented in 2025.
The concept was well-received by members of the board.
“It was a huge amount of work on behalf of staff to get (the strategic plan) to this point. I look forward to the next iteration of it,” said board chair Sue Carleton.
Meaford representative Tony Bell said he liked seeing the authority setting goals and timelines to achieve them.
“All of us here put great value in the strategic plan. It’s where you’re at and what you would like to do,” he said. “Striving for corporate excellence is a great line to have. I really like what you’ve laid out. I can embrace that this afternoon. I’m looking forward to this.”
Grey Highlands representative Nadia Dubyk congratulated members of staff for the goals achieved in the initial strategic plan.
“I hope you take a moment to celebrate what you have achieved. There is a lot to be proud of here,” she said.
The report can be found in the board’s agenda package here.