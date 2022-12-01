A burgeoning Indigenous population in Newfoundland and Labrador was the driving force behind a federal investment will allow an Indigenous community centre in St. John’s, Newfoundland. to expand its existing facility, federal officials said.
The First Light Friendship Centre in St. John’s will get a $9.9 investment from the federal government’s Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund in order to expand its programs and services centred around revitalizing, strengthening and celebrating Indigenous cultures and languages.
As the population continues to grow, the organization needs more physical space and to expand program and service delivery to the community members they serve, a federal statement said.
Founded in 1983, the First Light Friendship Centre has been a beacon to the region’s Indigenous population for many years, its director said.
“The multimillion-dollar investment to upgrade the First Light headquarters in St. John’s marks a turning point in our progress toward building a well-supported, healthy, and thriving community,” said First Light executive director Stacey Howse. “More than brick and mortar, it’s a commitment from the federal government to work in partnership with the urban Indigenous community in St. John’s to take meaningful, substantive action on the priorities that matter most to us.”
Howse added the benefits from the expansion will be felt not only by the city’s Indigenous population, but by the surrounding community.
“This investment will ensure reliable access to culturally appropriate programming and services over the next generation as our community continues to grow,” she said.“In addition to responding to the growing needs and realities of the community, the project will increase the Centre’s capacity and generate significant socio-economic benefits for all residents of the city of St. John’s.”
Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said the centre has been a part of the community for four decades and this investment assures they will be around even longer.
“For almost 40 years, the First Light Friendship Centre has supported Indigenous peoples in St. John’s to access essential services in the city, and keep cultural and community connections strong,” she said. “The federal government is investing $9.9 million to renovate the Centre so they can continue meeting the needs of the growing Indigenous population in St. John’s.”